FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,792 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $396,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $634.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

