Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,483 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $41.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

