First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK): Price Now Near $42.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FIBK

At the moment, FIBK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.69%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, FIBK ranks 104th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FIBK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FIBK’s price is up $0.3 (0.71%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FIBK has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FIBK: Daily RSI Analysis For FIBK, its RSI is now at 72.6465.

FIBK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For FIBK News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on FIBK may find value in this recent story:

