Firstenergy Corp (FE): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.16)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FE

At the time of this writing, FE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, FE ranks 52nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FE’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.16%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on FE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Firstenergy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.