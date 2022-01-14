Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,476. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

