Flex Ltd (FLEX): Price Now Near $17.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FLEX

At the time of this writing, FLEX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FLEX ranks 54th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

FLEX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FLEX’s price is up $0 (0.03%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FLEX’s price action over the past 90 days.