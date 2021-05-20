Flowserve Corp (FLS): Price Now Near $41.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FLS

At the moment, FLS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.17%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Machinery stocks, FLS ranks 66th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FLS’s price is down $-0.39 (-0.93%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row FLS has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Flowserve Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.