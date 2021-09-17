Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX): Price Down $-0.29 (-1.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-0.67)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FMTX

At the time of this writing, FMTX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FMTX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FMTX ranks 228th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

FMTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FMTX’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.21%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FMTX has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows FMTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FMTX: Daily RSI Analysis FMTX’s RSI now stands at 26.4151.

FMTX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

