Fort L.P. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,384.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

