Fortinet Inc (FTNT): Price Now Near $210.1; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FTNT

At the moment, FTNT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.6 (0.29%) from the hour prior. FTNT has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, FTNT ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FTNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FTNT’s price is up $3.95 (1.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Fortinet Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

