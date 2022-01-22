Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

