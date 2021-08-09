Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS): Price Now Near $98.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FBHS

At the moment, FBHS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.16%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Construction stocks, FBHS ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FBHS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FBHS’s price is down $-0.95 (-0.95%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FBHS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FBHS: Daily RSI Analysis For FBHS, its RSI is now at 40.9938.

FBHS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For FBHS News Traders

Investors and traders in FBHS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Before It’s Too Late

It’s only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in ‘sexy’ stocks…

