Fox Corp (FOXA): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FOXA

At the moment, FOXA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FOXA ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

FOXA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FOXA’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FOXA has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on FOXA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FOXA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FOXA: Daily RSI Analysis For FOXA, its RSI is now at 83.5616.

FOXA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

