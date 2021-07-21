Fox Corp (FOXA): Price Now Near $35.93; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FOXA

Currently, FOXA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.8%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on FOXA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

FOXA ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

FOXA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FOXA’s price is up $0.98 (2.8%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FOXA has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fox Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FOXA: Daily RSI Analysis FOXA’s RSI now stands at 68.7151.

FOXA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

