Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE): Price Now Near $82.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FELE

Currently, FELE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.06%) from the hour prior. FELE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, FELE ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FELE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FELE’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Franklin Electric Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FELE: Daily RSI Analysis FELE’s RSI now stands at 99.5885.

FELE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

