G Iii Apparel Group Ltd (GIII): Price Now Near $25.29; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GIII

Currently, GIII (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-1.63%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GIII has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Apparel stocks, GIII ranks 24th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GIII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GIII’s price is down $-0.42 (-1.63%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as GIII has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows GIII’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GIII: Daily RSI Analysis For GIII, its RSI is now at 0.

GIII and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

