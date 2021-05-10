GameStop Corp (GME): Price Now Near $150.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GME

Currently, GME (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.01 (-1.96%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GME has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GME ranks 148th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

GME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GME’s price is down $-10.31 (-6.4%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GME’s price action over the past 90 days.

