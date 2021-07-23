Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI): Price Up $0.34 (0.72)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GLPI

Currently, GLPI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.23%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that GLPI has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on GLPI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GLPI ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

GLPI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GLPI’s price is up $0.34 (0.72%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GLPI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GLPI: Daily RSI Analysis For GLPI, its RSI is now at 65.625.

GLPI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For GLPI News Traders

Investors and traders in GLPI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI): Price Down $-0.26 (-0.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.17)% Over Past Hour

This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. The post Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI): Price Down $-0.26 (-0.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.17)% Over Past Hour appeared first on ETF Daily News .

