Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PG&E by 15.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 33.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PCG opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

