Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC): Price Now Near $414.88; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GNRC

At the time of this writing, GNRC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.53 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that GNRC has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GNRC ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

GNRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GNRC’s price is up $0.11 (0.03%) from the day prior. GNRC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Generac Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For GNRC, its RSI is now at 100.

GNRC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

