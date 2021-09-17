Gentex Corp (GNTX): Price Up $0.07 (0.2)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GNTX

At the moment, GNTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.38%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GNTX ranks 21st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

GNTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GNTX’s price is up $0.07 (0.2%) from the day prior. GNTX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on GNTX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows GNTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GNTX: Daily RSI Analysis For GNTX, its RSI is now at 83.7838.

GNTX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

