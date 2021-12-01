Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) by 469.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

