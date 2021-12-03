Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Universal Security Instruments worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UUU stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Universal Security Instruments Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained