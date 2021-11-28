Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 117,267 Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $90.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

