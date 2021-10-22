Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK): Price Up $0.92 (1.26)% Over Past Day, Up $0.42 (0.57)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ROCK

Currently, ROCK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.42 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ROCK has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ROCK ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Steel Works Etc stocks.

ROCK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ROCK’s price is up $0.92 (1.26%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Gibraltar Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ROCK: Daily RSI Analysis ROCK’s RSI now stands at 85.9102.

ROCK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

