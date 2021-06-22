Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD): Price Now Near $67.22; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GILD
Currently, GILD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, GILD ranks 145th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
GILD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, GILD’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.21%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as GILD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GILD’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on GILD may find value in this recent story: Why Enochian BioSciences Was a Winner on Monday Biotech Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) enjoyed a nice share price lift on Monday. Enochian explained that this technique is effected through a nanoparticle, which gives scope for either rapid treatment of an infection, or an "ambush" in which it effectively waits in a cell for infection, then strikes. This technology was developed by the biotech's co-founder Serhat Gumrukcu.
For GILD News Traders
