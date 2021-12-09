Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCBO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Shares of DCBO opened at $67.17 on Thursday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -137.08.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

