Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS): Price Up $0.12 (0.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.86 (-0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GS

At the time of this writing, GS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.86 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that GS has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on GS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GS ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

GS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GS’s price is up $0.12 (0.03%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GS: Daily RSI Analysis For GS, its RSI is now at 66.2147.

GS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For GS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on GS may find value in this recent story:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2021 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q2 earnings call….

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market