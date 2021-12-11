Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 232,591 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 85.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 56.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $479,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

