Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD): Price Down $-2.49 (-1.56)% Over Past Day, Down $-3.1 (-1.94)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GSHD

Currently, GSHD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.1 (-1.94%) from the hour prior. GSHD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GSHD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GSHD ranks 97th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

GSHD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GSHD’s price is down $-2.49 (-1.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GSHD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GSHD: Daily RSI Analysis For GSHD, its RSI is now at 64.5747.

GSHD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

