Graftech International Ltd (EAF): Price Now Near $12.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EAF

At the moment, EAF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (4.74%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, EAF ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EAF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EAF’s price is up $0.01 (0.08%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on EAF; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EAF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EAF: Daily RSI Analysis EAF’s RSI now stands at 1.4925.

EAF and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

