Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE): Price Now Near $0.77; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GTE

Currently, GTE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row GTE has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on GTE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GTE ranks 103rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

GTE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GTE’s price is up $0.02 (2.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as GTE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on GTE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GTE: Daily RSI Analysis For GTE, its RSI is now at 24.2511.

GTE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

