Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE): Price Up $0.01 (0.84)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-2.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GTE

At the time of this writing, GTE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-2.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GTE ranks 63rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

GTE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GTE’s price is up $0.01 (0.84%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GTE: Daily RSI Analysis For GTE, its RSI is now at 7.2633.

GTE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

