Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

