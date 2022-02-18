GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FDX opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.29. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

