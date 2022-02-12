Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $20.07 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 126,507 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 51.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

TJX stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

