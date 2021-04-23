Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE): Price Now Near $104.65; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GWRE

Currently, GWRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GWRE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GWRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GWRE’s price is up $0.25 (0.24%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row GWRE has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GWRE’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market