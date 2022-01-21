H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT opened at $0.06 on Friday. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

