Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN): Price Now Near $41.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HAIN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.73%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, HAIN ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HAIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HAIN’s price is up $0.29 (0.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as HAIN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on HAIN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HAIN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HAIN: Daily RSI Analysis HAIN’s RSI now stands at 87.8049.

HAIN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

