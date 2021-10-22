Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN): Price Now Near $44.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HAIN

At the time of this writing, HAIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, HAIN ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HAIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HAIN’s price is up $0.23 (0.52%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hain Celestial Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HAIN: Daily RSI Analysis HAIN’s RSI now stands at 49.4253.

HAIN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

