Hanesbrands Inc (HBI): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.22 (1.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HBI

At the moment, HBI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (1.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as HBI has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on HBI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HBI ranks 26th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

HBI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HBI’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HBI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HBI: Daily RSI Analysis For HBI, its RSI is now at 97.9592.

500 – Internal server error

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market