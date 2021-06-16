Hanesbrands Inc (HBI): Price Now Near $18.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HBI

At the moment, HBI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.85%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HBI ranks 76th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

HBI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HBI’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.51%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HBI’s price action over the past 90 days.