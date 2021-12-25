Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,994 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after buying an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,135,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after buying an additional 402,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

