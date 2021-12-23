Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,876 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

