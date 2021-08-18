Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA): Price Up $0.15 (0.52)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HTA

Currently, HTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HTA has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, HTA ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HTA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HTA’s price is up $0.15 (0.52%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on HTA; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HTA: Daily RSI Analysis HTA’s RSI now stands at 17.6471.

HTA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

