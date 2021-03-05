Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK): Price Now Near $29.39; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PEAK

At the time of this writing, PEAK’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PEAK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PEAK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PEAK’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.34%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PEAK’s price action over the past 90 days.

