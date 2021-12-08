Heartland Express Inc (HTLD): Price Now Near $17.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HTLD

Currently, HTLD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HTLD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on HTLD; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, HTLD ranks 61st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HTLD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HTLD’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HTLD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HTLD: Daily RSI Analysis For HTLD, its RSI is now at 73.1707.

HTLD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

