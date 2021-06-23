Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY): Price Now Near $163.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JKHY

Currently, JKHY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as JKHY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

JKHY ranks 66th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

JKHY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, JKHY’s price is down $-2.02 (-1.22%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row JKHY has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Henry Jack & Associates Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.