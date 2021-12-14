Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX): Price Down $-0.14 (-1.54)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.45)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HRTX

Currently, HRTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.45%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row HRTX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HRTX ranks 147th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

HRTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HRTX’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.54%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HRTX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

HRTX: Daily RSI Analysis HRTX's RSI now stands at 0.

HRTX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

