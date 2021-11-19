Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX): Price Now Near $10.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HRTX

At the time of this writing, HRTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.33%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, HRTX ranks 192nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HRTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HRTX’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the day prior. HRTX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HRTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HRTX: Daily RSI Analysis For HRTX, its RSI is now at 0.

HRTX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For HRTX News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on HRTX may find value in this recent story:

Heron Therapeutics Announces Submission of HTX-019 NDA for the Prevention of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting to FDA

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced the submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HTX-019 (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults. HTX-019 is a proprietary intravenous (IV) form

